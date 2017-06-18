Jackson Browne Announces Charity Concert For Veterans

Jackson Browne has revealed plans for a benefit concert for veterans. The show is set to take place on Sunday, August 13th at the Copernicus Center in Chicago, Illinois and will support Veterans For Peace. “Veterans For Peace is honored and thrilled to have singer, songwriter, activist for social justice, and member of the Veterans For Peace Advisory Board, Jackson Browne, perform a concert for Veterans For Peace in conjunction with our 32nd Annual Convention,” says VFP president Barry Ladendorf. “Music is, and always has been a critically important part of societal change.” “I want to add my voice to those of Veterans For Peace in calling for the dismantling our war for profit economy, and working to end all wars,” says Jackson Browne. “I recommend reading their position statement in response to the Trump Military budget. We need to follow VFP’s courageous and principled example in calling for an end to our country’s insane and inhumane military expansion.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «