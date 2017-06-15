Jackson Browne Set For Laid Back Fest

Jackson Browne has signed on to give a headlining performance at this year’s upcoming Laid Back Fest. The event is scheduled to hit a number of cities this fall, including Holmdel, NJ (September 21), Hartford, CT (September 23) and Wantagh, NY (September 24). The festival was created by the recently passed Allman Brothers Band legend Gregg Allman and this year’s edition will feature a regular spot tributing his life and legacy. This year Browne will be joined for the tribute by Little Steven Van Zandt, Steve Winwood and Peter Wolf. “Creating this fest has been a lot of fun,” Allman said in 2015. “Good music, good food and drink and a beautiful beach – what could be better?” The September 24 stop will also feature two separate stages of music. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «