Jackson Browne To Tour Japan

Jackson Browne has confirmed plans to hit the road in Japan later this year. The rock legend will kick things off at the Tokyo Orchard Hall on October 17 and will wrap up at Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG on Ocotber 24. "This is my ideal band, with some of my favorite players, whose combined gifts provide the musical foundation and emotional underpinnings of my new songs," says Jackson. "The interplay between Val McCallum and Greg Leisz – the effortlessness of their chemistry is a gift really, that just dropped into my lap. I feel fortunate to have them out on the road for this tour." Dates: OCTOBER 17 Tokyo Orchard Hall Tokyo, Japan 18 Tokyo Orchard Hall Tokyo, Japan 21 Zepp Nagoya Nagoya, Japan 23 Orix Theatre Osaka, Japan 24 Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hiroshima, Japan