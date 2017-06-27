Jimmy Buffett Breaking Ground On Daytona Restaurant Next Month

Jimmy Buffett has confirmed plans to break ground on a new restaurant in Daytona Beach, Florida. The construction will officially begin on his new Landshark Bar & Grill on July 12 and it will be part of a new development in the area along LPGA Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95. The site will be located not far from Buffett’s planned retirement community in the area and the new development will also include a Mexican eatery with different ownership. Site developer John Albright noted: “We think this is a great opportunity to activate the site by having a thriving restaurant operation that will be one of a kind in Daytona Beach,” Albright said. “Where else can you buy land on the beach and make the numbers work as a restaurant operation? Our hope is that in perhaps 10 years the market will be strong enough to redevelop this site into hotel, residential.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «