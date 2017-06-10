Jimmy Buffett Musical Will Hit Broadway In February

A new musical based on the music of Jimmy Buffett is headed to Broadway. The show, dubbed Escape to Margaritaville, will begin previews at the Marquis Theater on February 16. The official opening night is planned for March 15. “Well, going to Broadway is a dream come true, but to be coming to the Marquis is like having a great margarita with a tequila floater,” Mr. Buffett said in a statement. The show follows the story of a bartender and part-time musician named Tully. His world gets turned upside down after he falls for a tourist in his night spot. The show had its debut at the La Jolla Playhouse in California and producers have confirmed it will tour in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago before opening in New York. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «