John Mellencamp Returning For Farm Aid 2017

John Mellencamp is once again set for a headlining performance at this year’s upcoming Farm Aid concert. This year’s event will take place on September 16 at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Willie Nelson, one of the founders of the charity event, spoke on the location’s significance in an official press release noting: “Family farm agriculture is the heart of Pennsylvania,” said Nelson. “What’s happening in western Pennsylvania and the region shows us that we can count on family farmers to strengthen our communities and connect people. Whether we live in rural or urban places, food – and music – brings us all together.” Tickets for the event are set for an exclusive pre-sale for Farm Aid supporters starting on June 14, and open to the general public on June 23. Nelson will also once again return for the event, as well as Neil Young and Dave Matthews. Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, and the Avett Brothers are also set to appear. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «