John Mellencamp Speaks On Aging In AARP Magazine

John Mellencamp has opened up about his own aging process in a new interview with the AARP magazine. In the interview, Mellencamp jokes that as much as he has loved making music for a career, stardom has had its challenges. "Being a rock star has been a pain in the ass all around," he jokes in the interview. He adds, however, that all creative endeavors take a toll on him: "Painting is harder on me than being onstage," Mellencamp shared of his artwork. "I stand eight or 10 hours a day. I used to consider it a hobby, but now I don't. It's hard to be taken seriously because I'll always be considered a celebrity painter." Speaking of aging, Mellencamp spoke on his somewhat healthy lifestyle: "I lift weights and I run, but my exercise is not about vanity," said Mellencamp. "I work out because I smoke. If I'm going to afford myself the luxury of smoking, I'd better do something to offset it."