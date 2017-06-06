Journey’s Neal Schon And Jonathan Cain Re-Spark Feud

The apparent feud between Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain has once again heated up. The new flare up comes in the form of jabs sent by Schon via social media in which he seemingly addresses Cain and his vision for the band’s future. The pair sparred publicly about the band’s direction during the making of their last album and now Schon has seemingly indicated that they’re still at odds: “I want to be elevated by whom I play with, not feel like I’ve got cement shoes,” Schon said via Instagram. “If anyone is unhappy they are not running my band, then they should leave.” They also battled after Cain tied the knot with the minister who delivered Donald Trump’s inaugural invocation: “I’ve stated how I felt about mixing religion and politics and how our music is not of one religion – Democratic or Republican,” Schon said in the same Instagram update. “This is and has been an issue with myself Mr. Cain and his now wife, since he married. I’ve had to fight this whole time to protect the brand I built with Steve Perry, way before Gregg and I picked Cain to replace himself when he wanted to retire from the road back then. Well frankly, I’m tired of having to defend all by my self. [Fellow co-founding Journey member] Ross [Valory] is no help.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «