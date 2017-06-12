Katy Perry Apologizes To Taylor Swift

Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet with Taylor Swift, even going so far as to offer up an apology. “I forgive [Swift], and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time,” Perry said of the feud in an interview with Arianna Huffington over the weekend. “I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent.” “There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.'” The feud reportedly began in 2012 when Perry poached Swift’s backup dancers to join her own tour. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «