Katy Perry Guests In Calvin Harris’ Feels Video

Katy Perry has made a special guest appearance in Calvin Harris’ “Feels” video. The track also features guests spots by Pharrell and Big Sean and finds the star-studded crew musing about new love in a tropical setting. “I’m your window shopper, sucker for your love, oh/I’m wearing your goggles, virtual reality/It ain’t what it cost you, it might be a dollar/As long as it shocks you, memory, electricity,” sings Pharrell on the second verse, while Perry handles hook duties. Big Sean later jumps in, adding: “She’s looking for a little more consistency/But when you stop looking you gon’ find what’s meant to be/And honestly, I’m way too done with the hoes,” he raps. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Lady Antebellum Hits No. 1 With Heart Break
Lady Antebellum have hit the top of the country albums chart with their latest release Heart Break, their first number one release since 2013's Golden. It is also the fifth time the country trio have topped the charts. Heart Break also debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.More »