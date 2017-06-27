Katy Perry Guests In Calvin Harris’ Feels Video

Katy Perry has made a special guest appearance in Calvin Harris’ “Feels” video. The track also features guests spots by Pharrell and Big Sean and finds the star-studded crew musing about new love in a tropical setting. “I’m your window shopper, sucker for your love, oh/I’m wearing your goggles, virtual reality/It ain’t what it cost you, it might be a dollar/As long as it shocks you, memory, electricity,” sings Pharrell on the second verse, while Perry handles hook duties. Big Sean later jumps in, adding: “She’s looking for a little more consistency/But when you stop looking you gon’ find what’s meant to be/And honestly, I’m way too done with the hoes,” he raps. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «