Katy Perry Plotting UK Arena Tour

Katy Perry has announced a new set of UK tour dates for the summer of 2018. Perry is scheduled to hit the UK for a run of seven nights in June next year. The singer will perform in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle. The tour begins on June 14 at The O2 Arena. Perry will release her upcoming new album Winess on June 9. She has previously shared three tracks from the collaboration-heavy record: “Chained To The Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit,” and “Swish Swish.” Tour dates: June 14 – London The O2 June 18 – Birmingham Barclaycard Arena June 19 – Sheffield Sheffield Arena June 21 – Liverpool Echo Arena June 22 – Manchester Manchester Arena June 24 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro June 25 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «