Keith Urban Would Consider American Idol Return

Keith Urban has revealed that he would consider returning to American Idol. ABC confirmed earlier this spring that the show will reboot later this year after its illustrious 15-season run. Speaking with CMT, he revealed that it’s a delicate situation but he’d be interested. “There’s a lot of moving parts,” Urban says. “That’s a good political answer, isn’t it? But it’s also quite true of the state of it right now. There’s a lot of moving parts in everybody’s camps. We’ll see what happens.” He also commented on the habits of his fellow country stars to open restaurants and bars these days: “I’ve got a lot of things I want to do, but for me, it’s got to be music-centric. It’s just got to have a music connection.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «