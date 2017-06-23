Kelly Clarkson Assists With Fan’s Proposal

Kelly Clarkson lent a hand to one of her biggest fans, helping him to propose to his boyfriend after her recent performance in Las Vegas. Alex Malerba, a self-described Clarkson fanatic, shared a video on Instagram of his proposal to boyfriend Justin Blake during a meet-and-greet with Clarkson. “Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES,” Malerba wrote in the caption. Malerba told TooFab that Clarkson gave him a shout-out during her concert and that he was then able to convince security to let him have a few moments backstage. He told Clarkson of his plan to propose, and she replied: “You should have told me! I would have done it during the show.we are gonna do it. We aren’t waiting another minute!” “Oh my God, I’m so happy!” Clarkson exclaims as Blake tears up during Malerba’s proposal. She then hugs the two, saying, “I’m like a part of it!” Malerba is hoping that Clarkson might even officiate their wedding. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «