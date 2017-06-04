Kelly Clarkson To Join Blake Shelton For Soldier Field Show

Kelly Clarkson has announced plans to team with Blake Shelton for a one-night-only event at Soldier Field in Chicago. The event will serve as a benefit for veterans and will serve as part of the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The show is set to take place on July 1 and will serve as the official kickoff for the paralympic-style competition. The game bring together approximately 265 competing wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. Blake broke news of the event in an official statement noting: “The men and women that serve and protect this country on a daily basis allow the rest of us the freedoms we enjoy,” Shelton says. “I’m proud to be part of this event and root these heroes on to victory at this year’s Warrior Games.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «