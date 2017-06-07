Lady Antebellum Drop ‘Hurt’

Lady Antebellum have offered up their newest single “Hurt.” The track is pulled from the band’s forthcoming release Heart Break, which is due out June 9. The track laments the aftermath of a love cut short. “You’re a carnival on a summer night / Gone too soon every time,” Lady Antebellum sing in “Hurt. “Yeah, it’s beautiful how you burn so bright / In the wasteland you leave behind.” “It’s very raw; it’s really emotional to sing, for me,” Hillary Scott says in a video about the song. “[It’s about] those moments of when you are in a relationship a little bit more than the other person was and how hurtful that is, how much it hurts, and this song is really special to us.” “I was really proud of it, but it wasn’t until busbee, our producer, went on his own and did some string arrangements,” Charles Kelley explains. “He also had a dobro player come in, and that was like – it was the minute I heard the strings and the dobro is when it started breaking my heart.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «