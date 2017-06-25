Lady Antebellum Hits No. 1 With Heart Break

Lady Antebellum have hit the top of the country albums chart with their latest release Heart Break, their first number one release since 2013’s Golden. It is also the fifth time the country trio have topped the charts. Heart Break also debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Over the last 10 years, Lady A has helped redefine the reach and sound of country music,” Cindy Mabe, President of Universal Music Group Nashville says in a press release of Heart Break. “Their new album Heart Break sounds like nothing they’ve done before, yet those magical harmonies are instantly familiar. As Heart Break debuts at No. 1 this week, the band’s fifth No. 1 album, I am reminded how their music and touring has traveled the world and connected everywhere.” The band is currently on the road on the 2017 You Look Good World Tour. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «