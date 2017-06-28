Lady Antebellum Set For Macy’s July 4 Fireworks

Lady Antebellum is set to appear at this year’s Macy’s July 4 firework spectacular. This year they join Brad Paisley and Hailee Steinfeld at the event, which will kick off in the evening of July 4 from New York City. “Our lineup of amazing musical acts and personalities will be the perfect lead-in to the incredible fireworks display the nation waits for all year,” says Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of specials and late-night programming for NBC Entertainment, says in a press release. “NBC is proud to partner with Macy’s and these talented artists to create the ultimate destination to celebrate Independence Day.” Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman, and Kristine Leahy from American Ninja Warrior will host the event, which will air on NBC from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. ET. This marks the 41st year of the event and roughly 60,000 fireworks will be launched over the East River. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «