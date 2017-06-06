Lee Ann Womack And Patty Griffin Set For Acoustic Tour

Lee Ann Womack has confirmed plans for a stripped back acoustic tour this summer. For the tour, Womack has teamed with Patty Griffin and the run will have the official title “An Acoustic Evening With Patty Griffin & Lee Ann Womack.” The run will kick off on July 22 in Birmingham at the Lyric Theatre. It will continue through July 30 when they’ll wrap in Charleston at the Charleston Music Hall. Tickets for the event will be available to the public Friday, June 9th, and are available at the artists’ websites, LeeAnnWomack.com and PattyGriffin.com. “An Acoustic Evening With Patty Griffin & Lee Ann Womack” tour dates: July 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre July 23 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center for the Arts July 25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts July 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre July 28 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre July 29 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre, Savannah College of Art and Design July 30 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «