Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Add Dates

Fresh off the release of their duets album, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have already added a pair of new dates to their current tour. The duo have added shows in Los Angeles (August 2 at Greek Theatre) and NYC (August 10 at Beacon Theatre). Tour dates: June 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts July 02 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre July 03 – Chicago, Ill. @ Northerly Island July 05 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage July 06 – Mountain Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle July 19 – Woodinville, Wash. @ Chateau Ste. Michelle July 21 – Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheatre July 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theatre July 25 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre July 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre August 02 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre August 05 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino August 06 – Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar World Casino and Resort August 08 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Music Center at the Heights August 10 – New York City, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre August 11 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
