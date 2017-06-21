Lindsey Buckingham Lists Brentwood Home For $22.5 Million

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham has listed his Brentwood, California home for $22.5 million. He bought the property five years ago for $5.8 million, according to public records. Described as “Modern Georgian,” the three-story house has wood-shingle siding, sets of dormers and crisp white trim that give off an East Coast vibe. It includes formal living and dining rooms, chef’s and prep kitchens, a library, six bedrooms and 7.75 bathrooms. A marble-topped bar and screening room lie within the “adult” family room area. The master suite has one of three fireplaces and a balcony overlooking the grounds. Additionally, a guesthouse sits across from the swimming pool. Bluestone terraces, a fire pit, an outdoor shower, lawns and mature landscaping fill out the grounds. In 2016, Buckingham bought approximately 10 acres of land in Santa Rosa Valley for $1.5 million. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «