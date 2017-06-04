Logo To Honor Cyndi Lauper With Trailblazer Award

Logo is set honor Cyndi Lauper at their Trailblazer Honors for her longtime advocacy work for the LGBT community. She co-founded the True Colors Fund in 2008 to help address homelessness among LGBT youth. “Lauper has been an activist for the LGBTQ community throughout her career,” a message on the Logo website reads. “Helping others has always been a guiding force for Lauper and she focuses her efforts to make a difference through the True Colors Fund.” Logo representatives also called her an “unwavering advocate for equality long before she became famous” and someone who is helping “create a world where all young people can be their true selves.” The 2017 Trailblazer Honors will be held in New York on June 22 and will air as an hour long special the following day on VH1 and Logo. Additional honorees have yet to be announced. Logo was launched in 2005 as a lifestyle channel targeted to the LGBT community with both original and syndicated programming. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «