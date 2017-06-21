Madonna Purchases Portuguese Mansion

Madonna has purchased a mansion in Portugal for a reported sum of $6.4 million. She purchased the home, the Quinta do Relogio (Farm of the Clock Tower), in Sintra so her son David can pursue his sports dream of playing with Benfica football club’s junior team. “Madonna visited Portugal first in March and the fans went wild. One even sent her a message saying they were an estate agent on Instagram and she started following them back,” a source tells The Sun. “It was then it became pretty apparent that she was looking to make a move permanent.” “Now the town in question is abuzz with the news that she’s going to be based in this particular property, with the estate agents confirming they’ve sold the property to a big name,” the source continues. “It’s a stunning building in the hilltops with a huge number of bedrooms and bathrooms all decorated in striking Islamic style, although there are huge plans for a redesign inside already.” Madonna is reportedly planning to move by September before the start of the new school year. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «