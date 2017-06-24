Mariah Carey Blasted By Co-Stars For Behavior On Set Of The House

Mariah Carey has been called out by one of her co-stars from The House due to her diva tendencies and demands. Cedric Yarbrough, who has a small role in the Will Ferrell flick, took to Facebook to slam Carey’s bad attitude when she was hired to do a cameo in the movie about a suburban couple that opens an illegal casino in their basement. “After waiting for her for 3-4 hours,” he wrote, “Carey showed up and refused to participate in her scene. ‘Darling, I would never do it that way.’ I heard her say those exact words. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around.This lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to our director.” Additionally, Ferrell revealed some of her diva behavior on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week, along with the news that her scene had been cut from the film. Another House star, Rob Huebel, blasted Carey on Sirius XM’s Entertainment Weekly radio show. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «