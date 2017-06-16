Mariah Carey Supports Teen Vogue Writer Via Twitter

Mariah Carey has shared her support for a Teen Vogue writer via Twitter. The tweet stemmed for a recent segment in which Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ripped Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca for her relationship with Hillary Clinton. The support for Duca first came via Lena Dunham, who wrote: “I have had to invoke Mariah Carey a lot over the years when it comes to angry men: ‘why you so obsessed with me?'” Duca then responded with a gif of Mariah, to which the singer herself responded: “Feel free to invoke me anytime #girls!” Dunham responded in disbelief, writing: “This is not a drill. @laurenduca I repeat this is not a drill. MARIAH.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «