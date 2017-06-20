Miley Cyrus Calls Out Dolce & Gabbana On Instagram

Miley Cyrus has squared off against luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana. The beef sparked on Instagram after Cyrus took a swipe at the brand following their recent fashion show, in which her brother Braison made his modeling debut. “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics . . . but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!” she wrote in the post. The comment prompted a quick response from Stefano Gabbana who called Miley “ignorant” and said that he would no longer work with her brother because of the comment. Despite the brand’s documented business relationship with the Trump family and various anti-gay and anti-abortion posts, Gabbana went further and falsely claimed they have no relevance to U.S. politics: “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «