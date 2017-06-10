Miley Cyrus Drops ‘Inspired’

Miley Cyrus has offered up her new single “Inspired.” The track serves as the second single from her as-yet-untitled new release and follows “Malibu.” She has currently played the song twice-on the Today Show, as well as at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester. At the show, Miley dueted with Pharrell for a rendition of his hit track “Happy.” The stars also shared words of hope and encouragement with the crowd: “I don’t smell, hear or see fear in this building,” Williams told the crowd, adding that the audience’s resiliency in the face of terror made him, “not to sound corny,” happy. “I just want to wrap my arms around all of you and thank you for having us here,” Cyrus added. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «