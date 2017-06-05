Miley Cyrus Duets With Pharrell At Manchester Benefit Show

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus teamed up for a duet of his hit song “Happy” at the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. “I don’t smell, hear or see fear in this building,” Williams told the crowd, adding that the audience’s resiliency in the face of terror made him, “not to sound corny,” happy. “I just want to wrap my arms around all of you and thank you for having us here,” Cyrus added. The One Love Manchester concert also featured performances by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Coldplay, Mac Miller and more. Marcus Mumford opened the concert with a moment of silence for the 22 victims of the May 22nd terror attack and a solo rendition of “Timshel.” The concert benefits victims of the May 22 bombing at the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people and injured 59 more. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «