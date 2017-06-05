Musical Based On Prince’s Purple Rain Heading To The UK

Purple Rain, a new musical based on the songs of Prince, will begin a UK tour next year. Purple Rain is described as a ‘live celebration of the music of the star,’ and will be a journey through his career. The new show will feature a 26-strong group of musicians, singers and dancers who will bring the star’s music, including “Raspberry Beret,” “Kiss” and “Purple Rain,” to life on stage, according to a press release. It will be directed by Gary Lloyd, who hopes fans will enjoy the theatrical tribute to their hero. “Prince was a consummate, theatrical artist, but in our show his music is the star. There will be so much for audiences to enjoy, whether they’re fans of musical theatre, Prince or both,” Lloyd said of the new show. “Purple Rain is a fast-paced, music lover’s night out that will tease, surprise and excite audiences in the same way he did.” The musical will begin its UK tour in Bromley on February 1 2018 before travelling to Manchester, Plymouth, Cheltenham, Birmingham, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Wimbledon, Cardiff, Belfast, Hull and Ipswich. Prince passed away in April of last year. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «