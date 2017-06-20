Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Disses Corey Taylor’s Bands

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger criticized both of Corey Taylor’s bands in a recent interview with Metal Covenant. During the interview, Kroeger asked his interviewer to name another band that is as diverse as Nickelback. One band that the journalist mentioned was Stone Sour, to which Kroeger responded: “Yeah, ’cause they’re trying to be Nickelback. Corey Taylor has said some really nasty things about me before in the press,” Kroeger added. “He talks about how easy it is to write a hit song. Well, show me. Show me. Write one. I have yet to hear one. They’re okay. But they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like ‘Nickelback Lite.'” Kroeger also went on to criticize Taylor’s other band, Slipknot, stating: “They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve gotta beat each other up on stage, throw up in your own masks every night . . . . ? I mean, music shouldn’t come with a gimmick; music should just be music. None of my favorite music comes with a gimmick. And he got tired of sitting behind a mask – he wanted people to know what he looks like – so he started Stone Sour.” Nickelback has often found itself the butt of jokes and has endured some harsh criticism of its own. Just last week Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse said that he was the victim of a cruel prank that involved his email address being signed up for multiple Nickelback newsletters. “To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters: It’s. Not. Funny,” he wrote on Twitter. Eventually, 83-year-old Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), or at least his Twitter account, joked that he was behind the prank, to which Sasse posted that Hatch had sent him a direct message to apologize. The back and forth continued when Hatch’s account said he didn’t want his fellow senator to miss Nickelback’s new album, Feed the Machine, which was released Friday, as it was a “big day for the Sasse house.” Sasse replied, labeling it “#HateSpeech.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «