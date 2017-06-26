Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr To Appear In Charity Concert DVD

The 2009 reunion between Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will be featured in a new concert DVD documenting the 2009 “Change Begins Within” charity concert benefiting the David Lynch Foundation. The Change Begins Within show took place April 4, 2009 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and featured performances from Eddie Vedder, Donovan, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Moby, Ben Harper, Paul Horn, Angelo Badalamenti and Bettye LaVette, as well a special appearance from Jerry Seinfeld. The Change Begins Within DVD will be released on September 1. Change Begins Within concert set list: 1. Moby, Betty LaVette, TM Choir – “Natural Blues” 2. Eddie Vedder – “Rise” 3. Eddie Vedder and Ben Harper – “Under Pressure” 4. Sheryl Crow – “My Sweet Lord” 5. Donovan and Jim James – “Hurdy Gurdy Man” 6. Donovan and Paul Horn – “Isle of Islay” 7. Ringo Starr – “It Don’t Come Easy” 8. Paul McCartney – “Drive My Car” 9. Paul McCartney – “Jet” 10. Paul McCartney – “Got to Get You Into My Life” 11. Paul McCartney – “Let It Be” 12. Paul McCartney – “Here Today” 13. Paul McCartney – “Band on the Run” 14. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr – “With a Little Help From My Friends” 15. All members – “Cosmically Conscious” 16. All members – “I Saw Her Standing There” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «