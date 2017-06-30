Paul McCartney And Sony/ATV Reach Settlement

Paul McCartney and Sony/ATV have finally reached a settlement over the rights to The Beatles song catalog. McCartney initially sued over the rights back in January, asking for a declaration to reclaim his copyright ownership share to the catalog of songs. Because the Copyright Act of 1976 lengthened the term of copyright protection by 19 years, it created for owners of works who signed over their rights on or before January 1, 1978 the non-waivable right to reclaim them after a certain period of time. “The parties have resolved this matter by entering into a confidential settlement agreement and jointly request that the Court enter the enclosed proposed order dismissing the above-referenced action without prejudice,” writes McCartney attorney Michael Jacobs in a Thursday letter to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos. The details of the deal are unclear, but the order specifies that the New York federal court will “enforce the terms of the parties’ Settlement Agreement, should a dispute arise.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «