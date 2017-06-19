Paul McCartney Receives Companion Of Honour Award

Paul McCartney has been awarded the high honor of the Companion of Honour award for services to music. “I’m very happy about this huge honor and with the news coming on my birthday weekend and Father’s Day it makes it colossal!” McCartney said in a statement. Previous musicians to receive the prestigious honor include singer Vera Lynn, percussionist Evelyn Glennie and opera singer Janet Baker. Other recipients include Stephen Hawking, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and author J.K. Rowling. Ed Sheeran was also awarded the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to music and charity. British singer Emile Sande also received an MBE. “Chuffed to be awarded an MBE for services to charity and music,” Sheeran wrote of the honor on Instagram. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «