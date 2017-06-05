Phil Collins Gives First Performance In Nearly A Decade

Phil Collins returned to the stage this weekend, for the first time in nearly a decade, for a performance in Liverpool, England. Rolling Stone reports that Collins performed his hits “Sussudio” and “Dance in the Light” live for the first time since November 2005. Additionally, the concert featured “Invisible Touch,” its first live performance since Collins sang it with Genesis in October 2007 and Collins’ first ever solo rendition of Genesis’ “Follow You Follow Me.” Collins also dusted off “I Don’t Care Anymore” and “Only You Know and I Know” for the first time since 1995. After a nearly decade-long hiatus that followed Collins’ battles with back issues, the singer announced in October 2015 that he was “no longer officially retired.” The ‘Not Dead Yet’ tour continues with five nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, followed by five nights in Cologne, Germany and five more in Paris. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «