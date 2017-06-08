Phil Collins Sustained A Head Injury After Fall

Phil Collins has postponed a pair of London shows after sustaining a head injury in a fall in his hotel room. The concerts have been rescheduled for November. “Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk,” Collins’ management said on Facebook. “He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital, where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.” “Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans,” the statement added. “He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.” Foot drop impacts a victim’s ability to lift the front part of the foot – causing the toes to drag while walking. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «