Rascal Flatts Make Surprise Appearance At Wisconsin Wedding

Rascal Flatts gave one lucky couple the wedding night of their dreams when they made a surprise stop in Wisconsin to perform at their wedding. The couple, Brandon and Sara McInnis, had planned to dance to the recording of “Bless the Broken Road,” but they got more than they bargained for. A family friend of the couple knew that the band was headed right past the wedding site in Wisconsin for a festival and reached out to the band. They were more than happy to oblige and made a special stop to perform the track in person: “We’re getting to play their first dance as husband and wife, and that’s just, I mean, it’s so special to be a part of that,” said lead singer Gary LeVox. The groom added: “It’s just kind of a song that explains everything for us . . . we had been told that there was going to be a surprise, we didn’t know what it was. That was awesome . . . This is just a blessing. It really is a blessing.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «