Santana & The Isley Brothers Share ‘I Remember’

Santana has premiered his newest song, "I Remember," featuring the Isley Brothers. The new track appears on his upcoming new album Power of Peace. "Something just grew in me to reach out to the universe, and before I know it we met in St. Louis because (Isley's) sister-in-law was singing with Rod Stewart's band and we went on tour with Rod Stewart," Santana tells Billboard. "Somebody found out that Cindy and I are totally Ronald Isley fans, so he came to visit us in St. Louis and what's where it started. I said, 'Look, I want to do a record with you, a CD with you,' and that's how it started." Power of Peace will be released on July 28. In addition to the Santanas and Isleys, Power of Peace features both of the Isleys' spouses on backing vocals, members of the current Santana band and guest keyboardist Greg Phillinganes.