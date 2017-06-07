Santana To Connect With Isley Brothers On New Release

Carlos Santana has revealed plans to connect with the Isley Brothers on a new record later this year. The new release titled Power of Peace is set for release on August 4 and will find Santana and his wife Cindy Blackman Santana collaborating with the legendary soul duo. About the Power of Peace, Carlos Santana observes, “I feel a deep sense of gratitude, appreciation, and thankfulness. There is a spirit of creativity that came knocking and presented itself as a golden opportunity to do something with and for a supreme musician, who I consider to be the best in the world.” He adds: “Brother Ronnie Isley has been in the center of collective unity and harmony on the radio around the world since 1962 with ‘Twist and Shout,’ the song that the Beatles chose to invade America with. Like Michael Jackson, John Lennon, and Bob Marley, he’s an iconic supreme of the highest order. Cindy and I feel very blessed to offer him this gift. From God, through us to you, for the world . . . Mr. Ronnie Isley.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «