Scott Stapp Set To Headline Make America Rock Again

Scott Stapp will headline the 2017 Make America Rock Again Tour. Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool, Trapt, and Adelitas Way will join the former Creed frontman. The tour will begin August 4 at Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota, and will visit about 40 cities. “I’m excited to headline Make America Rock Again,” says Stapp. “We’ve got a great lineup that I’m looking forward to touring with. It’s going to be a great summer of rock’n’roll for the bands and the fans.” Make America Rock Again tour dates: Aug. 4 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip (Drowning Pool and Trapt) Aug. 9 – Omaha, Neb. @ Ralston Arena (featuring Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool and Trapt) Aug. 15 – Dallas @ Gas Monkey Live Aug. 17 – Lafayette, La. @ Festival International Stage Aug. 18 – Edinburg, Texas @ HEB Park Aug. 19 – Austin @ Bat Fest (featuring Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies, Trapt and Adelitas Way) Aug. 20 – Houston @ The Pub Fountains Aug. 24 – Sylvania, Ohio @ Centennial Terrace Aug. 25 – Milwaukee @ The Rave (featuring Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool and Adelitas Way) Aug. 26 – Island Lake, Ill. @ Bands in the Sand Aug. 27 – Sterling Heights, Mi. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheater Aug. 29 – Dewey Beach, Del. @ Bottle & Cork (featuring Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies and Trapt) Aug. 31 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theatre Sept. 1 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre Sept. 3 – Presque Isle, Maine @ The Forum Sept. 8 – Fayetteville, N.C. @ Crown Complex Sept. 9 – Lynchburg, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest (as part of full festival) Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «