Shakira To Embark On World Tour

Shakira has announced plans for a tour in support of her newest release El Dorado. The run will kick off in Europe in November and will head to the U.S. on January 9th at the Amyway Center in Orlando, Florida. She is also set to perform in Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. Tickets for the El Dorado tour go on sale June 30th at 10 a.m. The album marks Shakira's 11th full length effort and was released in May. It follows her self-titled release from 2014 and thus far has featured the singles "La Bicicleta," "Nada," "Comme Moi," "Deja Vu" and "Chantaje." Shakira El Dorado World Tour Dates January 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center January 11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center January 12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena January 16 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center January 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden January 19 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre January 20 – Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre January 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena January 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center January 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center January 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center January 29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center February 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum February 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena February 6 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center February 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center February 9 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center February 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena