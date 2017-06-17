Shania Twain Performs New Track On Today

Shania Twain debuted the new track “Swinging with My Eyes Closed” during her appearance this week on the Today Show. The track finds Twain celebrating her own fighting spirit and inhabiting the soul of a boxer with her back against the ropes. “Swinging with my eyes closed / Got my hair down . Fists up in the air / Oh, like we don’t care,” she sings on the track. “I was thinking of a boxer taking a swing, or a baby first coming out with his eyes and fists closed,” Twain explains of the inspiration for “Swinging With My Eyes Closed.” “They can’t even see yet and they’re swinging with their eyes closed.” She adds: “It’s just all of a sudden the light went on and there was light as well as darkness,” she notes. “There’s a lot of songs that have that contrast on it that maybe are too subtle for the listener to even realize.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «