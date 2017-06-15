Shania Twain Reveals New Single And Album Title

Shania Twain has revealed that her new album will be titled Now and has also released its first singe, “Life’s About to Get Good.” In a series of social media posts, she revealed that the album is set to drop on September 29 and also shared the cover art, which finds Twain looking vibrant as ever at age 51. Speaking of the album, she said: “I let the songwriting lead the way and let the stories go where they wanted to go,” Twain says. “I wanted to make sure I nurtured the authenticity and the acoustic elements in the album . I wanted to be true to my influences and to myself, and, stylistically, it just ended up being very diverse from one song to the next.” As for the new single, she noted: “I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,'” Twain recalls. “You can’t have the good without the bad. And that’s what the song ended up being about.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «