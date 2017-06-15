Stevie Nicks Unveils ‘Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go’

Stevie Nicks has released a new ballad tune. The song, “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go,” will be featured in the soundtrack to the Naomi Watts-led drama, The Book of Henry. The song was written by Thomas Barlett and Ryan Miller. The accompanying video captures Nicks singing with the lyrics flashing up on the screen. Nicks sings, “Drowned in thought and caught in a stare/ Talking to ghosts who were not there/ Then you took my hand/ Transformation began/ Commotion where it once was still/ Fireworks explode/ Front row tickets to the show/ This hand I will never let it go.” Fans can stream the video for Nick’s new ballad online. The film is currently playing in select theatres. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «