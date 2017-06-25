Stevie Wonder Speaks Out On Gun Violence

Speaking at the North Minneapolis Conference on Peace, Stevie Wonder shared his thoughts on gun violence and the Black Lives Matter movement. “It is in your hands to stop all of the killing and the shooting wherever it might be,” he said. “You cannot say, ‘Black lives matter,’ and then kill yourselves. Because you know we’ve mattered long before it was said, but the way we show that we matter, the way that we show all the various people of color matter is by loving each other and doing something about it. Not just talking about it, not just waiting to see the media and press come when there’s a horrible thing.” “The first thing you must do is stop believing the fallacy of you not being important. Because it is completely unacceptable for one to hate themselves so much that anyone that looks like you, you want to kill.” The conference focused on violence on city streets and also included an appearance by civil rights leader Benjamin Chavis. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «