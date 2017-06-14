Styx Set For Rock And Romance Cruise

Styx has signed on for a headlining performance at the 2018 Rock and Romance Cruise. The cruise will leave from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on March 3 and will include three days of music with some of rocks most beloved balladeers. “I am truly excited to bring Styx music to the ’70s Rock & Romance fans,” guitarist James “JY” Young enthused in a press release. “We are planning on having a heckuva good time and everyone coming should plan on the same.” “It’s very unique for us,” added America’s Dewey Bunnell. “We tour a lot, play lots of venues around the world but a cruise ship is a singularly unique experience. We get to be here with our fans, see you on the various decks. It’s great.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «