Taylor Swift Brings Her Music Back To Streaming Services

Taylor Swift has returned her music to all streaming services. Swift and her label, Big Machine Group, had pulled her music off of services including Spotify in 2014, just ahead of her album 1989. At the time, she cited the “freemium” model for online streaming. Shortly after the decision, Spotify issued a statement noting that they hoped she would “change her mind and join us in building a new music economy that works for everyone.” News of the return to streaming came via her Taylor Nation site: “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” Taylor Nation tweeted. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «