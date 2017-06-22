Taylor Swift Nets Over $400K Since Music Returned To Streaming

Since returning her entire back catalog to streaming services earlier this month, Taylor Swift has generated $418,000. Swift’s music returned to digital services on June 8. According to Nielsen Music, on-demand audio streams of songs from Swift’s catalog totaled 51.53 million in the U.S. last week, up 608 percent from the 7.3 million streams accumulated in the prior week. Billboard also estimates that streams of her songs generated about $310,000 in revenue in their first week of availability, compared to around $44,000 in revenue the week prior, based on an average blended per-stream audio-on-demand rate of $0.0063. Meanwhile, the publishing royalties generated from the streams would total a little more than $64,000, up from about $9,000 in the prior week. Swift left most streaming platforms in 2014 over royalty rates for streaming songs. She pulled her music from all services at the time, except for Apple Music. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «