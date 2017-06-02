Taylor Swift To Appear In Court In Groping Case

Taylor Swift will appear in court during the upcoming trial of a man she claims groped her during a media meet and greet session. The pop icon has accused former KYGO radio host David Mueller of groping her and the pair have since filed various countersuits against one another. Swift had reportedly hoped to avoid appearing in court over the matter, but a judge has now deemed that she will have to give in-person testimony: “It was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life,” testified Swift of the alleged groping incident at a deposition. A Colorado judge made the ruling earlier this week, noting: “Having reviewed these evidentiary materials, the Court finds that the central and genuine dispute remains,” writes U.S. District Court judge William Martinez. “Certain witnesses’ testimony tends to corroborate Swift’s version of events, and Mueller points to other evidence that he argues shows inconsistencies in Swift’s story. None of this changes the reality that if a jury accepts Mueller’s version of the facts, then it must substantially reject Swift’s version, and vice versa. In ruling on summary judgment, it is not the Court’s role to resolve this dispute.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «