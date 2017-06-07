Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Share ‘Speak To A Girl’ Video

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have shared their collaborative video for the track “Speak to a Girl.” The video shows the married couple sharing a few intimate moments together. McGraw opened up about the video saying it’s message has never been more important. “It’s important that young women hear that message from the men in their lives and from the other women in their lives,” McGraw says. “It’s important that the young men hear this message so they know how to speak to a girl.” For her part, Hill also notes that from the very first moment she heard the track she connected with it “lyrically, melodically, everything.” The pair are currently out on their co-headlining Soul2Soul tour. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «