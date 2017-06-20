Tom Petty Welcomes Special Guests At Mountain Jam

Tom Petty welcomed a host of special guests during his recent set at Mountain Jam. In all, Petty offered up 19 tracks during his set. He welcomed longtime collaborators Marty Stuart, Mike Campbell, and the Webb Sisters to the stage. Petty’s been working overtime booking up festival dates this year and will also headline the upcoming Kaboo Festival. The event is set to take place this year in Del Mar, California between September 15 and 17. The event broke news of the official lineup along with a ticket link via their official Twitter. “Our 2017 #KAABOO lineup is here. Get your passes before we sell out! ?? http://bit.ly/2o8YL1X” they write. Also confirmed to appear are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Muse, Weezer, Jane’s Addiction, David Guetta, Kesha, Ice Cube, Jason Derulo, and Alanis Morissette. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «