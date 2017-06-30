Tommy Shaw’s Concert With Youth Orchestra To Air In July

Styx rocker Tommy Shaw’s performance with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra of Cleveland, Ohio is set to air on television next month. The special, dubbed “Sing For The Day! Tommy Shaw And Contemporary Youth Orchestra,” is set to air on AXS on Sunday, July 9 at 10:00 p.m. “Ten years after STYX and Contemporary Youth Orchestra performed for the first time together, I’ve joined forces with them again, this time for a solo acoustic symphony show!” said Shaw about the special. The special will follow immediately after popular AXS TV original series “Rock And Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar” at 9:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m., which features Shaw and STYX with Sammy Hagar backstage at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «